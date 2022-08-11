Officer from Richmond, Indiana Police Department, suspect seriously injured in shootout

The Richmond police officer shot in eastern Indiana was seriously injured, as was the suspect, in a shootout.

RICHMOND, Ind. -- Authorities say an eastern Indiana police officer and a suspect have both been seriously injured in a shootout.

The Richmond Palladium-Item reports the female Richmond Police Department Officer and the suspect were both taken to a hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Richmond Police Chief Mike Britt says Indiana State Police are taking over the investigation.

He says the shooting is "traumatic" and that his "emotionally injured officers" are "secondary victims."

Further details about Wednesday evening's shooting were not immediately available.

State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan confirmed the shooting on Twitter but said he did not know the extent of either person's injuries.