Body recovered after car crashes into pond in Richton Park, fire officials say

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A body was recovered after a car crashed into a pond Saturday morning in the south suburbs.

The crash happened around 11:04 a.m. near Richton Square Road and Lorraine Court in Richton Park, the village's fire chief told ABC7.

Police officers saw the victim go into the pond, and firefighters arrived at 11:10 a.m.

A male body was pulled out of the water, and he was still in the car when it was found. The male was the only person inside the car and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, fire officials said.

The male's age and identity were not yet known. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Two firefighters and a police officer were taken to a local hospital to receive a tetanus shot, officials said.

The fire chief urged drivers to be aware of road conditions as weather changes

No further information was immediately available.