3 residents, animals displaced after house fire in Richton Park, officials say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people and several pets are recovering after a house fire Saturday in south suburban Richton Park.

According to Richton Park Fire officials, the fire broke out around 10:00 p.m. near 227th Street and Ridgeway Avenue. Fire officials had to call in four other departments to help put out the flame.

Three people were able to escape quickly but two cats and a dog had to be rescued from the property, fire officials said.

All three residents were taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries.

The dog was given oxygen but is expected to be okay, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
