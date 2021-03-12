Customs officers discover 'Rick and Morty' vape pens at O'Hare airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 77,000 counterfeit "Rick and Morty" vaping pens were seized at O'Hare International airport this week.Customs officers at the airport discovered the cartoon characters on the packaging. Use of the characters violated copyright and trademark laws.The shipment from China was going to a distribution company in Georgia.If the pens were real, they would have been worth $1.5 million.In late 2020, the Chicago City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored vaping products in the city. This came after critics said flavored vaping products marketed to young people."Please don't hide behind vaping is a cessation; they're targeting our children, and it will cost lives," 19th Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea said.