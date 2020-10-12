Sports

Chicago White Sox part ways with manager Rick Renteria

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Rick Renteria. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox parted ways with manager Rick Renteria, General Manager Rick Hahn announced Monday.

Renteria managed the White Sox for four seasons and had a 236-309 record with the team. Last season, the White Sox made their first playoff appearance since 2008 after finishing with a 35-25 record.

However, the White Sox stumbled at the end of the season, losing seven of their last eight games. In the playoffs, the lost in the wild card round to the Oakland Athletics.

After taking the first game of the series, the A's came back to win games two and three. In the game three 6-4 loss, many questioned Renteria's decision-making as the team used nine different pitchers.

Before becoming manager for the White Sox, he served as a bench coach for the team and was then called upon to replace Robin Ventura. He also served as a manager for the Chicago Cubs for the 2014 season before being replaced by Joe Maddon.

In a statement released by the White Sox, the status of the remaining coaching staff will be decided after consulting with the next manager of the team.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicago white sox
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barrett's Supreme Court hearing opens as GOP seeks speedy OK: LIVE
50 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
Northbrook COVID-19 deaths scoreboard sign vandalized
Apps designed to track COVID-19 data could be the future of the US economy
ISP release dashcam video after Harvey traffic stop turns into deadly shooting
Italian-American group holds Columbus Day rally
Show More
Grandmother, grandson found fatally shot at Chinatown hotel: police
Baseball great Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77
Loretto Hospital offering free mammograms in October
Illinois Indigenous Peoples Day legislation reintroduced by Chicago rep.
Downers Grove student honored by Girl Scouts for college sexual assault database
More TOP STORIES News