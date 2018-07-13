Ride-share driver shoots at carjackers in Belmont Heights

EMBED </>More Videos

A concealed-carrying ride-share driver shot at two customers-turned-carjackers Thursday night in the Belmont Heights neighborhood on the Northwest Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A ride-share driver was carjacked and fired shots at the carjackers in the Belmont Heights neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The ride-share driver picked up two passengers in the 7400-block of West Belmont Avenue at about 11:17 p.m. when the passengers beat him and tried to take his car.

The driver, who has a concealed carry license, then pulled out a gun, chased the suspects and shot at them, police said. The suspects weren't hit, but one of the suspects jumped back in the car and started to drive away.

The ride-share driver grabbed his car and was dragged before letting go, police said. The victim was transported to Community First Hospital in good condition.

The victim's car was located nearby a short time later with no one inside. Police are investigating and no suspects are in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingshots firedillinois conceal carryridesharedriverChicagoBelmont Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News