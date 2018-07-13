Ride-share driver shoots at carjackers in Belmont Heights

A ride-share driver was carjacked and fired shots at the carjackers in the Belmont Heights neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.The ride-share driver picked up two passengers in the 7400-block of West Belmont Avenue at about 11:17 p.m. when the passengers beat him and tried to take his car.The driver, who has a concealed carry license, then pulled out a gun, chased the suspects and shot at them, police said. The suspects weren't hit, but one of the suspects jumped back in the car and started to drive away.The ride-share driver grabbed his car and was dragged before letting go, police said. The victim was transported to Community First Hospital in good condition.The victim's car was located nearby a short time later with no one inside. Police are investigating and no suspects are in custody.