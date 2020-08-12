Ride-share driver 56, critical after being shot at red light in Brighton Park: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A ride-share driver is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday morning in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side, police said.

According to Chicago police, the man, 56, was sitting at a red light just before 1:00 a.m. in the 3900-block of South Archer Avenue when shots were fired at him by several people in a white Acura sedan that was passing by.

The victim was struck in the back and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.
