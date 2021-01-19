Chicago police alert Lawndale community of recent food delivery, ride-share driver robberies

Police cars

CHICAGO -- Police are alerting West Side residents of recent armed robberies targeting food delivery and ride-share drivers in Lawndale.

In each incident, someone called a food delivery or ride-share service and robbed the driver at gunpoint once they arrived, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

about 9:50 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 3700 block of West Douglas Boulevard;
about 12:05 a.m. Jan. 8 in the 3900 block of West 14th Street;

about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 8 in the 1300 block of South Millard Avenue; and
about 6:30 p.m. Jan 12 in the 1300 block of South Millard Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.

