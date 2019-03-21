Ride-share drivers targeted in South Side robberies, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about armed robbers targeting ride-share drivers on the South Side.The first robbery occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 1800-block of South Trumbull Avenue.The second robbery occurred at about 1:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400-block of West Douglas Boulevard.In both incidents, police said the ride-share driver picked up man and woman who then pulled a knife or gun and robbed the driver.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.