Rideshare driver beaten, carjacked in Englewood after asking passengers not to eat in car

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rideshare driver was beaten and carjacked on the South Side Wednesday night after Chicago police said he asked his passengers not to eat in his car.

The 56-year-old driver brought the two passengers to a fast food spot in the 200-block of West Garfield Boulevard at about 9:15 p.m., police said.

The passengers then began eating inside the orange Ford Escape and police said the driver told them that was not allowed. The passengers then started punching the driver, who then got out of the car, police said.

The passengers continued to attack the driver before the passengers got back in the car and drove off with the Ford and were last seen southbound on Princeton Avenue.

The driver had bruising on his body and face but did not go to the hospital.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

With carjackings spiking, dozens more Chicago officers are being added to a task force aimed at curbing the surge.

According to Chicago Police Department data, as of Sunday, there have been 366 vehicular hijackings in the city of Chicago. That's more than twice the number for the same period in 2020, during which there were 159. Additional data shows in February of this year, there were 128 carjackings. That's down from 213 the month before.

CPD is teaming up with Illinois State Police and the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Chicago police announced a new website where the public can leave tips about crimes as well as receive information about ongoing investigations and prevention tips.
