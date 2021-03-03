carjacking

Rideshare driver shot in chest during attempted carjacking in West Garfield Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A ride-share driver was in serious condition after he was shot by his passenger Wednesday in an attempted carjacking in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The passenger shot the driver at 1:30 p.m. while trying to take the car at the end of ride in the 4200 block of West Maypole Avenue, Chicago police said.

Officers found the 48-year-old driver with a gunshot wound to the chest in the back of his Dodge Charger, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was serious, according to the Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt, who at first incorrectly said the driver had died.

SEE ALSO | Woman, 36, arrested in Chicago carjacking with boy, 8, inside vehicle

No arrest was reported.

Police have reported several instances of ride-share drivers targeted in carjackings by their passengers. In February, a 33-year-old man who was pulled out of his vehicle at gunpoint in West Town. Also that month, two teens were charged with carjacking ride-share drivers in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Chicago police responded to 340 carjackings in January and February. Last year, 1,417 carjackings were reported across the city, more than double than the previous year.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest garfield parkchicago crimeridesharechicago police departmentcarjacking
CARJACKING
Carjackings drop in February
Teen charged with carjacking delivery driver
Woman arrested for Northwest Side carjacking with boy still inside vehicle
Des Plaines car delivery driver beaten, cars stolen by group of men: police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
A string of family deaths surround tragedy of Lori Vallow's children
$35 bowl from yard sale turns out to be artifact worth up to $500K
'Raya & The Last Dragon' stars discuss trailblazing roles
Woman accused of buying homes, Chanel items in alleged PPP scam
3rd man accuses Fr. Pfleger of sexual abuse
3 Michelin-starred Chicago chef opens ghost kitchen serving burgers and fries
Show More
South Holland man missing for 1 month
House to wrap early amid threat of violence at U.S. Capitol
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy
Man, 22, charged with inciting riot by urging August looting in Chicago
Female officer must be present while serving warrants in proposed CPD policy changes
More TOP STORIES News