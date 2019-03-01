A man had just gotten into an Uber or Lyft at the airport (police unsure of which rideshare it was), was a few miles from home, when he was killed by a drunk driver early this morn--according to HPD. Rideshare driver in bad shape in the hospital. #abc13 https://t.co/SPiQWljsJW — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 1, 2019

AND THEN -- GET THIS -- *another* intoxicated driver slammed into two HPD cars while officers were investigating Highway 3 drunk driving scene. #abc13 https://t.co/SPiQWljsJW pic.twitter.com/edwHsTc6Uk — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 1, 2019

A 21-year-old man has been charged in the drunk driving crash that killed a rideshare passenger and seriously injured another person overnight in the Clear Lake area.Erik Deleon has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.Deleon allegedly told police that he was pounding tequila shots at Bombshells on the Gulf Freeway before the crash, which happened around 1 a.m. Friday on Pineloch near Galveston Road.Authorities say Deleon, who was driving a gray Dodge truck, was heading northbound on Galveston Road when he clipped the back end of a smaller, silver pickup truck, and kept going through the intersection. Deleon then slammed into a car.Police confirm that the car was a rideshare.The back passenger of that car died. Officials told our sister station ABC13 that the passenger had just been picked up from the airport and was almost home.The car's driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Lyft gave ABC13 the following statement: "We are deeply saddened by the news of this tragic accident and resulting loss of life. Our thoughts are with all those impacted. We have reached out to those involved and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."Deleon was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.While investigators were on the scene, a third suspected drunk driver crashed into two police cars. He was arrested.