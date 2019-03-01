Rideshare passenger on the way home from airport killed in drunk driving crash in Texas

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A 21-year-old man has been charged in the drunk driving crash that killed a rideshare passenger and seriously injured another person overnight in the Clear Lake area.

Erik Deleon has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Deleon allegedly told police that he was pounding tequila shots at Bombshells on the Gulf Freeway before the crash, which happened around 1 a.m. Friday on Pineloch near Galveston Road.



Authorities say Deleon, who was driving a gray Dodge truck, was heading northbound on Galveston Road when he clipped the back end of a smaller, silver pickup truck, and kept going through the intersection. Deleon then slammed into a car.

Police confirm that the car was a rideshare.

The back passenger of that car died. Officials told our sister station ABC13 that the passenger had just been picked up from the airport and was almost home.

The car's driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Lyft gave ABC13 the following statement: "We are deeply saddened by the news of this tragic accident and resulting loss of life. Our thoughts are with all those impacted. We have reached out to those involved and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."

Deleon was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.


While investigators were on the scene, a third suspected drunk driver crashed into two police cars. He was arrested.

