Ridgecrest, California, earthquake aftermath: PHOTOS

See photos from the aftermath of the earthquake in the gallery above.
Video posted online of a liquor store in Ridgecrest showed the aisles filled with broken wine and liquor bottles, knocked down boxes and other groceries strewn on the floor. There was at least one house on fire in Ridgecrest.
People throughout Southern and Central California reported feeling the powerful quake, whose epicenter was located about 62 miles north-northwest of Barstow. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.