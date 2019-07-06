Ridgecrest earthquake damage: Fires break out in Kern County community after Friday's temblor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5381362" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Robb Campbell was inside a Marshall's when the latest big quake hit: "Forget yesterday's 6.4 earthquake, today's 7.1 really brought the house down!"

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5381310" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness video shows the July 5 earthquake as it was felt in Ridgecrest, Calif.

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- Emergency crews in Ridgecrest battled multiple structure fires likely caused by gas line breaks after Friday night's 7.1 magnitude earthquake, according to local officials.Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin said two building fires - one involving a mobile home - were quickly doused Friday evening. There were several reports of natural gas leaks, but PG&E said it was largely able to turn off residential gas lines.Another mobile home fire broke out Saturday morning in the Town & Country Mobile Home Park in Ridgecrest. Witnesses said the homeowner was able to escape from the home and used a garden hose to battle flames until first responders arrived.The exact cause of that fire was not immediately clear. Neighbors said they were among the thousands without power late Friday, but electricity was restored at some point overnight.There are no fatalities or major injuries in Ridgecrest in connnection with Friday night's earthquake. Kern County Fire Chief David Witt said there were no major building collapses but some structures could be weakened from the back-to-back quakes.Nearby, the tiny town of Trona, with about 2,000 residents, was reported to have at least one collapsed building. Roads were buckled or blocked, and police put out a call for bottled water for residents.State Route 178 in Kern County was closed by a rockslide and had severe cracking.The quake hit at 8:19 p.m. and was centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest in the same areas where the previous quake hit. But it was felt as far north as Sacramento, as far east as Las Vegas and as far south as Mexico.The county has opened an emergency shelter. Mutual aid is being dispatched from other parts of Kern County and neighboring jurisdictions.