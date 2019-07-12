Ridgecrest Earthquake

Man reaches into fissure after earthquakes split the ground in Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- A Ridgecrest man assessing the damage in Kern County after two powerful earthquakes rocked the region used a giant stick to show the depth of a massive fissure.

Erik Catlin shared video on Facebook on July 8.

It shows him reaching into the crack with a long piece wood to see if he could touch the bottom, but it was way too deep.

"So here's the deepest fissure I found today. It was deeper than I am tall. Wasn't about to try and test it tho," Catlin posted on Facebook.

Aftershocks continue to rattle the Ridgecrest area after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit July 4 before a much larger 7.1 quake struck July 5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeridgecrest earthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
More than 3,000 earthquakes recorded in SoCal since initial 6.4: Seismologist
BEFORE AND AFTER: Ground splits open after Ridgecrest earthquake
Boy flees laundromat carrying little girl during Ridgecrest Earthquake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly accused of paying off alleged victim in 2008 trial
Metra BNSF delayed after pedestrian struck near Berwyn
Humboldt Park alligator draws crowds, but remains elusive
California girl says iPhone caught fire
10K REWARD: Missing Ohio teen last seen in Michigan
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigning amid Epstein criticism
Protests planned ahead of expected ICE raids in Chicago
Show More
Family of Ind. toddler killed in cruise ship fall returns home
Video: Family members attack woman's murderer in court
Final Mass at St. Adalbert's Church in Pilsen set for Sunday
Immigration law firm worker says silent raids in SoCal have already begun
Marijuana plants pop up in Vermont Statehouse flower beds
More TOP STORIES News