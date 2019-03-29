Crime & Safety

'Ripper Crew' killer Thomas Kokoraleis released from prison Friday

A convicted killer said to be part of the notorious "Ripper Crew is scheduled to be released from prison Friday.

Thomas Kokoraleis abducted and murdered Lorry Ann Borowski of Elmhurst in 1982. She was just 21.

Kokoraleis was released from the Illinois River Correctional Center after serving half of his 70-year sentence. According to police, the Ripper Crew mutilated and killed several women during the 1980s.

Attorney Gloria Allred and the family of a woman murdered by Kokoraleis plan to hold a news conference in Rosemont later Friday to speak out about his release.
