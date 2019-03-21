Crime & Safety

Rising country music star dies in accidental shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Rising country music star from Texas dies in accidental shooting

HOUSTON, Texas -- A rising country music singer from Texas has died after a reported accidental shooting that happened with a gun that was being used as a music video prop.

Justin Carter recently signed a deal with Triple Threat Management, which didn't offer many details about the musician's death.

"Justin had a potential to, you know, in our eyes, and a lot of people's eyes to be the next Garth Brooks," said Mark Atherton with Triple Threat.

According to Atherton, a gun that was going to be used for a music video shoot was the same one that ultimately killed Carter at his apartment.

Friends and family said Carter spent much of his time recording music at Enclave Recording Studios off of FM-1960. His mother told us his music was important to him.

"His music was his world," said Carter's mother, Cindy McClellan. "He was always there for everybody."

Triple Threat Management plans on putting out the rest of his music, with the proceeds going to his family.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetytexastexas newsmusicshootingaccidental shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother, boyfriend charged in death of boy, 2, in Washington Park
Lightfoot, Preckwinkle debate on ABC7; Chance the Rapper to make announcement
Powerball Results: Jackpot grows to $625M
Semi-truck rolls over, catches fire on NB Tri-State in Gurnee
'Flintstone House': Exclusive look inside California home
Lawsuit: Olive Garden stuffed mushrooms severely burned woman, 'death was imminent'
Ride-share drivers targeted in South Side robberies, police say
Show More
Pesky koala refuses to leave car blowing cool A/C
2 CPD officers injured in South Side crash
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and cool Thursday
'Dirty Dozen' list ranks produce with the most pesticides
Zion military veteran missing since Friday
More TOP STORIES News