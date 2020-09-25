Kyle Rittenhouse appears in hearing virtually, facing Kenosha protest shooting charges; attorneys to fight extradition

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6394498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team released a statement Friday saying that what the 17-year-old did is a clear-cut case of self defense.

New video shows Kyle Rittenhouse being interviewed by an independent journalist the same night he allegedly opened fire on protesters in Kenosha.

Wisconsin's attorney general announced he has selected a former Madison police chief to serve as an independent consultant.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Kyle Rittenhouse appeared virtually in Lake County court Friday to face homicide charges related to a shooting during Kenosha protests after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.The 17-year-old from Antioch faces charges in Wisconsin after being accused of killing two people and wounding a third during the protests in late August.The next day, Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch.Rittenhouse's lawyers said they have raised nearly $2 million for his defense. They've also launched a social media campaign that depicts him as a courageous patriot, exercising his right to bear arms and acting in self-defense.Rittenhouse appeared virtually at 9 a.m. Friday from the juvenile detention center, sitting in front of a white cinder block wall, wearing a dark gray sweater and a blue face mask. He spoke only once to say "Good morning, your Honor."His attorneys said they planned to fight extradition to Wisconsin and asked for more time to review evidence and the extradition paperwork."I can tell you just very distinctly that we intend to challenge extradition," attorney John Pierce said.Pierce also asked for permission to bring Rittenhouse a laptop to review video evidence with him while he is detained."There is, as you probably know, an immense amount of video evidence, etcetera, and we really do need to be able to review that along with our client," he said.The Antioch teen will remain in the detention center until his next hearing Oct. 9.Meanwhile, community members held a vigil outside the courthouse to remember the victims of the shooting."I hope it's an opportunity for the community to come together and to grieve together and to have our voices heard that we won't tolerate hate," organizer Matt Muchowski said. "We as a society need to stand up and refuse the sort of hate that has led to these sort of gun crimes, violence in our streets."Fellow vigil attendee Donald Blake agreed."As far as this situation right now with somebody actually shooting people, it's too much. It really is, and the American people really should be demanding peace," Blake said.Investigators said Rittenhouse was armed with a Smith and Wesson AR-15-style rifle with a 30-round magazine. Open carry is legal in Wisconsin for adults over the age of 18. There was a large presence of armed civilians at the protest.Video of the shootings was captured by cell phones. The suspect, identified by officials as Rittenhouse, can be seen being chased down the street and, at some point, falling to the asphalt. From that position he is seen and heard opening fire with the rifle.