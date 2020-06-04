River Forest man charged with hate crime after incident in Jewel parking lot

RIVER FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A River Forest man has been charged with a hate crime after an incident at a Jewel parking lot on Wednesday, police said.

Robert Palley, 61, has been charged with one count of hate crime and one count of aggravated battery.

Police said Palley committed battery against an African-American woman after a verbal exchange that the victim and witnesses said was racially motivated.

"We have no tolerance for hate in River Forest," said River Forest Village President Cathy Adduci. "We appreciate and support the thorough work of our River Forest Police Department as well as the cooperation of the Cook County State's Attorney's Office to hold those who engage in criminal activity that is motivated by hate fully accountable. And, we applaud the witnesses that helped the investigators determine the facts in this case so that felony charges could be brought against this individual. Finally, we're pleased that officials from Jewel-Osco cooperated immediately by providing video footage, which helped us move forward quickly on this case."

Palley will have an online bond hearing Thursday afternoon.
