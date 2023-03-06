Chicago crime: 12 restaurants burglarized within 10 days in River North, police say

Chicago police are searching for a burglar targeting restaurants in River North after a string of restaurant break-ins last month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a burglar targeting restaurants in River North after police say a string of restaurant break-ins last month were all done by one suspect.

Fabcakes has been on Wells Street in the heart of River North for 12 years now. Owner Fabiola Tyrawa said she's been targeted by thieves four times in the past two years including last Sunday, when someone threw a brick through the front door.

"It hurts, it really does," Tyrawa said, "because you put everything, all your hard work, all your heart."

The suspect was seen throwing a brick through the front door and running to the cash register to steal money.

"You kind of feel violated just because it's yours," Tyrawa said. "I come here very early in the morning to bake. One day I came here, and the person was here with a knife. I was attacked."

Sadly, she wasn't the only restaurant targeted in River North. At least 12 burglaries were reported in 10 days.

Each time, a suspect forced his way into the restaurants, shattering glass windows, and stealing items.

"Especially if you're a small business and trying to stay in business, but this keeps happening, it's just got to be really discouraging," customer Patty Vander Sande said.

Leaving restaurant owners and long-time customers, on edge.

"Holding people accountable, something," Vander Sande said. "It's not OK what's happening here. And I've noticed a change even the last few years coming here. Like I feel less safe even walking around, where I didn't feel like before."

"The businesses are closing, there's no tourists coming from different cities or different countries," Tyrawa said. "There used to be so many tourists here and it's no more like that because people are afraid."

Last year, the Cook County Sheriff's office opened a new post downtown to crack down on crime in the area. But business owners say they'd still like to see a larger police presence here, with officers driving by and checking on businesses more regularly.