crash

River North crash leaves 2 Chicago police officers hurt

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash Thursday morning on the Near North Side.

About 1:10 a.m., a Nissan Sentra was driving south on State Street when the driver rear-ended a police vehicle in the 700-block of North State Street, Chicago police said.

RELATED: I-90 crash in Chicago injures 2, including state trooper, police say

Two officers from the vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.

The 48-year-old male driver of the Nissan also suffered minor injuries and was taken to the same hospital, police said.

RELATED: I-55 crash: Illinois State Police trooper injured near Joliet

No citations were issued.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northcar crashofficer injuredpolice officer injuredchicago police departmentcrash
CRASH
1 injured after crash sends car into Englewood building
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in car crash
Deputy on scene describes Tiger Woods as 'lucid and calm'
'By the grace of God' no one hurt in explosion, Texas sheriff says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL expands 1B vaccine eligibility, but Chicago area not moving forward with expansion yet
Illinois unemployment scam reports top 1M, state says
Elgin man convicted in toddler's 1997 murder to be released from prison early
Convicted CPD officer killer's parole bid no longer opposed by Foxx
1 injured after crash sends car into Englewood building
Hot mic catches Lightfoot swearing during city council meeting
Wentworth Gardens gas station shooting leaves 2 hurt: CPD
Show More
Thousands raised for Marengo gas station clerk shot in armed robbery
Researchers find worrying new coronavirus variant in NYC
Madigan replacement Edward Kodatt resigns after only 3 days
Chicago Weather: Chilly start to Thursday
Man charged with DUI in Rolling Meadows crash that killed 4
More TOP STORIES News