River North crash leaves 2 Chicago police officers hurt

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash Thursday morning on the Near North Side.
About 1:10 a.m., a Nissan Sentra was driving south on State Street when the driver rear-ended a police vehicle in the 700-block of North State Street, Chicago police said.
Two officers from the vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.
The 48-year-old male driver of the Nissan also suffered minor injuries and was taken to the same hospital, police said.
No citations were issued.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
