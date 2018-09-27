River North, Lincoln Park ride-share passengers targeted by armed robbers

Police are still looking for two women who have been robbing ride-share passengers since June in the River North and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.In each incident, the suspects picked up the victims in a vehicle believed to be a ride-share before robbing them by force or at gunpoint, according to a community alert issued Thursday by Chicago police.Police previously warned residents about the string of robberies spanning from June 24 to Aug. 12.Since then, the same suspects have held up other victims in the early morning hours on the following dates:Aug. 31 in the 2300 block of North Ashland;Sept. 16 in the 400 block of North Wells; andSept. 21 in the 700 block of North Wells.The suspects were described as two women between 20 and 30 years old, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9 and weighing 120 to 150 pounds, police said.Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.