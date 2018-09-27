River North, Lincoln Park ride-share passengers targeted by armed robbers

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police are warning anyone who uses ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft after a new rash of fake ride-share drivers robbing passengers.

CHICAGO --
Police are still looking for two women who have been robbing ride-share passengers since June in the River North and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, the suspects picked up the victims in a vehicle believed to be a ride-share before robbing them by force or at gunpoint, according to a community alert issued Thursday by Chicago police.

Police previously warned residents about the string of robberies spanning from June 24 to Aug. 12.

Since then, the same suspects have held up other victims in the early morning hours on the following dates:

Aug. 31 in the 2300 block of North Ashland;
Sept. 16 in the 400 block of North Wells; and

Sept. 21 in the 700 block of North Wells.
The suspects were described as two women between 20 and 30 years old, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9 and weighing 120 to 150 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyrideshareChicagoRiver NorthLincoln Park
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testify at Senate hearing
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Thursday witnesses include expert in pharmacology
Body found in Gastonia, NC, believed to be missing boy with autism
'I'M INNOCENT': Teen accused of killing parents speaks for 1st time
10-year-old boy gets tattoo in Facebook video
Man charged with trafficking heroin to New Lenox via Metra train
Former Orland Township employee accused of stealing nearly $60k in government funds held on $25k bail
Source: Addison Russell's administrative leave extended through Sunday
Show More
Amazon launches 4-Star store that only sells its highest-rated items
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
'Girls ruin everything' - Vice principal's video causes uproar
Lake Shore Drive lanes between Monroe, LaSalle to re-open Thursday
More News