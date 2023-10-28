Chicago shooting: Man shot while walking on sidewalk in River North, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was wounded in a shooting while walking on a sidewalk early Saturday in River North.

Just before 4 a.m., the man, 30, was walking on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to his right hand, wrist, left arm and buttocks, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was reportedly in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)