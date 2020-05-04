Man critically injured in River North stabbing, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in River North Sunday.

The man got into a fight with a female at about 3:40 p.m. outside a store in the 600 block of North Clark Street, Chicago police said. The female pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the torso.

The male was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
