River North stabbing leaves man critically injured on Wells

CHICAGO -- A suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed multiple times Friday during a fight in River North on the Near North Side.
The 21-year-old was on the sidewalk about 11:20 p.m. in the 300-block of North Wells Street when he got into an argument with three males, who started attacking him, according to Chicago police.
One of the attackers stabbed the man three times in the chest and once in the left arm, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
One suspect was arrested, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.
