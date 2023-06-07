At least three suspects ran inside the River Oaks mall in Calumet City after a Chicago police chase on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Calumet City police chase: 3 remain at-large after running into River Oaks mall to evade officers

CALUMET CITY, Ill. -- Police are continuing to search for three people who ran into a mall in Calumet City to evade pursuing officers Tuesday.

The three, who were not described by police, were traveling at high speeds in a minivan sought in connection with "other incidents that occurred in multiple jurisdictions," Calumet City police said.

Chopper 7HD's camera was rolling when the police pursuit first started in the city. Chicago police pursued the vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway before it made its way through South Side streets.

The men ran from the van into River Oaks Shopping Mall, near 159th Street and Torrence Avenue, around 4:30 p.m., police said.

Police searched the mall and other nearby shopping areas but did not find the suspects, authorities said.

The vehicle was later seen being towed away just before 6 p.m.

While Chicago police were initially in charge, Calumet City police are now handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calumet City police at (708) 868-2500.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.