16-year-old boy hailed as hero after jumping into river to rescue 3 girls, police officer

A teenager helped rescue three people whose car drove off a boat launch into the Pascagoula River, as well as a police officer who responded to the scene, on July 3, 2022, in Moss Point, Miss. (Courtesy Corion Evans)

Corion Evans, 16, jumped in to the Pascagoula River to save four people after a car drove off a boat launch on July 3, 2022, in Moss Point, Miss. (WLOX)