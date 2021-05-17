Little Calumet River searched for boy, 12, with autism last seen on video leaving Hammond hotel

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10575607" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There's still no sign of a 12-year old boy with autism in Northwest Indiana.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- The search for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism in Hammond, Indiana resumed Monday.Kyrin Carter was last seen at a Best Western in the 3800-block of 179th Street.As police still call it a search and rescue mission, they scaled back their search using drones and helicopters while focusing around the Little Calumet River. Meanwhile, dozens of volunteers continue to help on the ground."He doesn't ask for much. He just wants to be around his family," said Danielle Duckworth, Kyrin's mother.Duckworth is pleading for the public's help to find her son."He's my whole world. He means everything to me," she said. "Everything that I do is for him, everything."Volunteers were also passing out flyers Monday."The flyers are more so everybody can see his face, just to see his face, bring him back," Duckworth said.Their family arrived in Hammond just days ago from Kansas City, Missouri to visit his relatives in Indiana.Surveillance video shows him leaving the hotel around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. It appears he was wearing blue shorts with possibly blue or white stripes, a blue t-shirt, but was not wearing socks or shoes, police said."So if you call his mom's name, that probably makes him, you know, stop because he does know Danielle," said Patricia Duckworth, Kyrin's great aunt. "I know he's on system overload at this point in time, so if just anybody sees anything, I just need this baby returned back to his mom."Police believe Kyrin, who is nonverbal but highly functional, did not cross the expressway near Cline Avenue. They believe he went out of the back door of the hotel near the Little Calumet River.After an extensive search Sunday by air, land and water, the search is focused around the river."It's been just 48 hours, so our fingers are crossed that he's maybe still somewhere hiding and scared and that we're still going to find him," said Lt. Steve Kellogg, Hammond Police Department.Volunteers continue to show up to help with special equipment and search dogs."I couldn't sleep this morning. I came out to see what I could do to help find this poor child," said Phillip Clanton, volunteer."You know we're moms, and I would want the entire world to come out and help me find my son, so, you know, this is what we're hopefully going to be able to do for her," said Ann Coglianese, volunteer.Police said volunteers are welcome to come.On Sunday, authorities launched an extensive search of the area with divers and boats in the water, helicopters and drones in the air and canines searching the grounds. Dozens of volunteers showed up to help."We've had canine drones and the helicopters, and everything you can imagine out here," Lt. Kellogg said. "Everybody's out here doing whatever they can."The Department of Natural Resources is also using sonar to check the Little Calumet River, which runs behind the hotel where the boy was last seen."Until our efforts have been fully exhausted anyway, we're going to keep trying," Lt. Kellogg said.Carter is described as Black with light skin, according to police. Officials said he is non-verbal but is highly functional."Don't approach him. Call 911 if you see him," Lt. Kellogg advised. "Keep maintaining a visual on him. You know, he's gonna be really, really scared and he's just going to want his mom, so just kind of keep a visual and call us right away."Carter's mom asks that anyone who does encounter her son to approach with caution. She said it might be helpful to mention the boy's cousins Keontae, Jada, Quincy or Janea. She also said mentioning "Danielle has chicken nuggets," which is his favorite food, could also help keep him calm until officials arrive."I just want my baby back. He belongs with all this family," Duckworth said. "He don't belong where he may be. He belong to his family."Anyone with information is asked to call 911.