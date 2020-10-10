car crash

2 Chicago fire paramedics hurt after car crashes into ambulance in Riverdale; man arrested, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was arrested after a crash with a parked ambulance that injured two paramedics Friday in Riverdale on the Far South Side.

A vehicle rear-ended the ambulance at 9:33 p.m. while it was parked in the 13100-block of South Forrestville Avenue, according to Chicago police.

RELATED: Fiery Dan Ryan crash leaves 1 hurt; Red Line service affected

Two Chicago Fire Department employees were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, but their conditions were not immediately known, police said.

No one else was injured in the incident, according to law enforcement officials.

The driver was taken into custody, police said. The crash appeared to be alcohol-related.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
