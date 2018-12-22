Riverdale porch collapse injuries 6

EMBED </>More Videos

A vehicle crashed into the elevated supports of a second-story porch, causing it to collapse in Riverdale.

By
RIVERDALE, Ill. (WLS) --
Six people, including some children, were hospitalized Saturday night when a second-story porch collapsed in south suburban Riverdale.

The porch collapsed after a vehicle hit several elevated supports for the porch at about 6:30 p.m. in the 13800-block of South LaSalle Street.

The vehicle was driving by a woman who was involved in a "physical disturbance" with another person and was attempting to "flee the scene," police said.

The porch partially collapsed on the east end of the building.

The six people injured were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The female driver was in police custody late Saturday.

Police said they are trying to determine whether the driver hit the elevated supports intentionally or by accident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashRiverdale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fallen CPD Officer Eduardo Marmolejo laid to rest
Ground turkey recall expanded; 52 more people sick
Rare puppy stolen from Naperville pet store
Referee benched after telling wrestler to cut dreadlocks or forfeit
Elderly man leaves 14 years of Christmas gifts for young neighbor
Quick Tip: Beware of puppy scams
Tsunami triggered by volcano kills at least 43 in Indonesia
Missing Colorado woman likely died at home, fiance charged with murder
Show More
Cubs, Kendall Graveman agree to deal
Full cold moon, meteor shower to arrive near the winter solstice
What happens during a partial government shutdown
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
More News