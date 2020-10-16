Several downtown Chicago streets close temporarily for filming this weekend: CDOT

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several downtown streets will be temporarily closed this weekend for filming, according to The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT).The street closures will primarily be near the Thompson Center at 100. W. Randolph Street, and at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Balbo Drive, officials said.The closures near the Thompson Center will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and end by 9 a.m. Saturday. Saturday night, the closures will be from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday.Both Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr. will be closed from 6 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr.Other nearby streets may be also be affected for short intervals during the filming, officials said.