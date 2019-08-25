Robber attacks people with box cutter in Garfield Park: police

CHICAGO -- Police are warning Garfield Park residents of two armed robberies reported last week on the West Side.

In each case, the suspect approached someone and brandished a box cutter, Chicago police said. The suspect stabbed or cut the person and then robbed or tried stealing from them. The victims were left with serious injuries.

One robbery happened Aug. 19 at 3:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of West Madison Street, police said. A second happened a couple blocks west Aug. 21 at 3:16 a.m.

The suspect is described as a heavyset male standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9. He was wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
