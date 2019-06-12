Robber claiming to have bomb holds up Logan Square bank

CHICAGO -- Someone claiming to have a bomb robbed a bank Wednesday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.The male suspect walked into the bank at 12:16 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Armitage Avenue, according to Chicago police. A PNC Bank branch is located on that block.He told employees he had a bomb before running away with cash from a teller's drawer, police said. No injuries were reported and no one is in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.The FBI has not released additional details about the robbery.