Robber claiming to have bomb holds up Logan Square bank

CHICAGO -- Someone claiming to have a bomb robbed a bank Wednesday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.
The male suspect walked into the bank at 12:16 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Armitage Avenue, according to Chicago police. A PNC Bank branch is located on that block.
He told employees he had a bomb before running away with cash from a teller's drawer, police said. No injuries were reported and no one is in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.
The FBI has not released additional details about the robbery.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
