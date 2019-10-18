Robber hides in Costco during closing then steals $13,000 worth of jewelry, Georgia police say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. -- Investigators are searching for a very patient robber who hid inside a Georgia Costco for five hours before robbing it.According to police, surveillance video shows the man smashing a glass case in the dark and then getting away with $13,000 worth of jewelry.Employees said they had no idea the robber was in the store after it closed.Investigators said the man cased it out during business hours, then hid behind a large display sign."It is a big store," said Jae Robertson of the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, "and he found a spot in the store that he could conceal himself."This is the first case I've had like this," Roberston added.An exterior camera shows the suspect running out of the warehouse store before fleeing in a car.