Robber hits bank in DeKalb County

Surveillance video of a bank robber in Shabbona Sunday morning. (DeKalb County sheriff's office via Sun-Times Media Wire)

SHABONNA, Ill. --
A man robbed a bank Saturday morning in Shabbona, DeKalb County.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., the man entered the Shabbona Resource Bank at Comanche Avenue and Indiana Road and demanded money from the teller, according to a statement from the DeKalb County sheriff's office.

Video showed the man leaving the bank on US Route 30 in a dark-colored or green sedan, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the DeKalb County sheriff's office at (815) 895-2155.
