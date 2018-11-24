Robber hits bank in DeKalb County

A man robbed a bank Saturday morning in Shabbona, DeKalb County.At approximately 11:40 a.m., the man entered the Shabbona Resource Bank at Comanche Avenue and Indiana Road and demanded money from the teller, according to a statement from the DeKalb County sheriff's office.Video showed the man leaving the bank on US Route 30 in a dark-colored or green sedan, the sheriff's office said.Anyone with information was asked to call the DeKalb County sheriff's office at (815) 895-2155.