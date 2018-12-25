Robber strikes 2 Hyde Park banks

A robber has struck two banks in 10 days in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side, according to the FBI.About 12:20 p.m. Monday, the male suspect walked into the branch in the 1500 block of East 53rd Street and claimed he had a weapon before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Chicago police and the FBI.Another robbery happened Dec. 14 at a BankFinancial in the 1300 block of East 55th Street, the FBI said.The suspect was described as a man in his late 30s or 40s, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing between 170 and 200 pounds, and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the FBI.The FBI offered a reward up to $1,000 of information leading to an arrest of the suspect.The FBI's Chicago Field Office was leading the investigation with assistance from Area Central detectives. An FBI spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for additional information.