Robber targeted North Side victims after meeting on gay dating app Grindr

(AP Photo/Larry Crowe)

Police: Man's finger cut off in Buena Park
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A knife-wielding robber targeted at least two North Side victims last month after he met them on the gay dating app Grindr.

The attacks happened at two apartments, one in the Ravenswood neighborhood and the other in the Buena Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Chicago police said a man's finger was cut off during an argument in the city's Buena Park neighborhood.

Police said the 22-year-old victim was arguing with a male acquaintance at his residence in the 4000-block of North Kenmore Avenue at about 9 a.m. Wednesday when the suspect cut his finger with a large knife.
The suspect then fled.

Police said when the victim realized he was injured, he ran to Thorek Hospital for treatment.

After the suspect met the victims on the dating app and went to their homes, he eventually pulled out a knife and demanded their property, police said.

The first robbery happened between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on January 22 in the 4500 block of North Damen, police said.

The robber was described as a 5-foot-10, 160-pound white man between 30 and 35 years old with brown hair, police said.

Police warned that users should be cautious when meeting strangers on social media.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspect was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago crimechicago police departmentbizarreChicagoBuena ParkRavenswood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police: Man's finger cut off during argument in Buena Park
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News