Chicago police warn of robber using dating app to lure victims in Loop, Streeterville

600-block of North State Street in the evening of December 22,



First block of West Randolph Street in the evening of January 6,





600-block of North Lake Shore Drive in the morning of January 23 and



CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about a robber using a dating app to lure victims.Police are not being specific about which dating app is being used but someone is using it as a tool to rob strangersThe most recent robbery occurred in the 900-block of North Michigan Avenue Tuesday evening.Police said the offender met the victim on a dating app then arranged a meeting there. Once they met, the offender used a stun gun on the victim and then took their property.Police released a crime alert overnight about this incident along with three others:The January 23 robbery occurred at the W Hotel. Police said a 42 year old man told them he was robbed after going online to arrange to meet a person there.After arriving at the hotel, police said the victim and the male robber went to a hotel room, where the robber then displayed a Taser and demanded the victim's belongings.No one is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380.