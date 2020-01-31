Chicago police warn of robber using dating app to lure victims in Loop, Streeterville

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about a robber using a dating app to lure victims.

Police are not being specific about which dating app is being used but someone is using it as a tool to rob strangers

The most recent robbery occurred in the 900-block of North Michigan Avenue Tuesday evening.

Police said the offender met the victim on the dating app Grindr then arranged a meeting there. Once they met, the offender used a stun gun on the victim and then took their property.

Police released a crime alert overnight about this incident along with three others:


  • 600-block of North State Street in the evening of December 22,

  • First block of West Randolph Street in the evening of January 6,


  • 600-block of North Lake Shore Drive in the morning of January 23 and



The January 23 robbery occurred at the W Hotel. Police said a 42 year old man told them he was robbed after going online to arrange to meet a person there.

After arriving at the hotel, police said the victim and the male robber went to a hotel room, where the robber then displayed a Taser and demanded the victim's belongings.

Police said all of the victims who are being targeted are men and they have some very good leads in the case.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380.
