Robbers lure victims via pizza orders, sales app in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO -- Police are warning residents about a pair of robberies last week in the same East Garfield Park block on the West Side.In each case, the suspects arranged to meet with victims by ordering a pizza or using an app to contact them about an item for sale, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They then robbed the victims of their property, showing a gun in one of the hold-ups.The robberies both occurred in the 3300 block of West Maypole Avenue, first on Nov. 27 at 10:57 a.m. and again on Nov. 29 at about 10 a.m., police said.The suspects were described as two men between 25 and 30 years old, one of whom has a tattoo on his neck, according to police.Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.