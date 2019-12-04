Robbers lure victims via pizza orders, sales app in East Garfield Park

Police cars

CHICAGO -- Police are warning residents about a pair of robberies last week in the same East Garfield Park block on the West Side.

In each case, the suspects arranged to meet with victims by ordering a pizza or using an app to contact them about an item for sale, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They then robbed the victims of their property, showing a gun in one of the hold-ups.

The robberies both occurred in the 3300 block of West Maypole Avenue, first on Nov. 27 at 10:57 a.m. and again on Nov. 29 at about 10 a.m., police said.

The suspects were described as two men between 25 and 30 years old, one of whom has a tattoo on his neck, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

