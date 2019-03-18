Robbers pose as city workers to target seniors on Northwest Side

A group of robbers have targeted at least seven people, mostly senior citizens, on Chicago's Northwest Side since early last month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of robbers posing as city workers have targeted at least seven people, mostly senior citizens, on Chicago's Northwest Side since last month, police said.

The male offenders work as a team to get inside the homes to steal jewelry, cash and other valuables.

One person goes to the door trying to distract the homeowner while the others go in and take whatever valuables they can find.

Last week, the four men robbed a man on Peterson near Kostner. The man in the house was lured outside by someone claiming to be a tree trimmer for the city. However, the other three went into the house to steal jewelry and cash before jumping into their car and speeding away.

Most of the robberies occurred in the afternoon or early evening hours.

In another incident last month, the offenders posed as water department workers and had the elderly homeowner go to the basement to turn off the water while they robbed her upstairs.

The robberies have hit several different neighborhoods:

  • 2:45 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 5500 block of West Schubert Avenue

  • 2:55 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 1700 block of West Thome Avenue

  • 5:45 p.m. Feb 22. in the 3600 block of North Ravenswood Avenue

  • 5:12 p.m. March 5 in the 5000 block of North Hamlin Avenue

  • 2:30 p.m. March 11 in the 1900 block of West Eddy Street


  • 6:40 p.m. March 11 in the 5500 block of West Wilson Avenue

  • 7:10 p.m. March 13 in the 4400 block of West Peterson Avenue


    • The suspects were described as two to four males between the ages of 25 and 60 standing between 5-foot-6 and 6-foot-2.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.
