Robbers posing as rideshare drivers on Near North Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about robbers posing as rideshare drivers on the Near North Side.

In each incident, police said the robbers picked up the victim in a vehicle the victim believed to be a rideshare vehicle.

Once inside the vehicle, police said the robbers took the victims' property by force and then used their credit cards to make fraudulent purchases or transfer funds from the victim's banking accounts.

The robberies occurred in the:


  • First block of West Division Street in the early morning hours of December 22,

  • First block of West Elm Street in the early morning hours of December 28,


  • 1500-block of North Wells Street in the early morning hours of December 28,

  • 400-block of West Ontario Street in the early morning hours of January 3.



Police are looking for 1-3 male suspects and 3 female suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747 8380.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northgold coastchicago crimerobberyrideshare
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
Ukrainian plane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
2 shot on Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast
Aurora man shares harrowing ordeal after being kidnapped, shot in Mexico
VIDEO: Thief steals from woman pumping gas in Blue Island
Person shot while driving on Stevenson Expressway ramp to Dan Ryan; exit reopened: ISP
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, not as breezy, cold Wednesday
Show More
'Jeopardy James' Naperville watch party raises funds for pancreatic cancer
Husband set to be arraigned in murder of missing CT mom
Viral New Year's Eve video leads to Gary man's arrest, 28 weapons recovered in search
Child hit by foul ball has permanent brain injury, attorney says
CTA Red Line trains temporarily re-routed due to bomb scare at Grand
More TOP STORIES News