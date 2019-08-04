CHICAGO -- Chicago police are warning commuters on the South Side about a group of men who robbed several people on CTA property in July.
In each incident, three men in their 20s approached the victim and pretended to ask for a lighter or offered to sell loose cigarettes, then attacked them and stole their property, Chicago police said. At least one of these robberies happened on a Red Line train.
The robberies happened:
-Between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. July 7 in the 200 block of West 63rd Street near the 63rd St. Red Line station;
-About 2 a.m. July 21 in the first block of West 69th Street near the 69th St. Red Line station;
-About 2:50 p.m. July 26 in the 6600 block of South State Street; and
-About 7 p.m. July 31 in the 700 block of East 65th Street.
Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
South Side robbers pretend to ask for lighter or sell cigarettes on CTA property: police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News