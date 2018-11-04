A terrifying home invasion robbery happened late Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.Three armed men broke into a home in the 5400-block of South Damen Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. and displayed a weapon to a 33-year-old man who was sleeping, police said. The robbers proceeded upstairs to where a 56-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were and stabbed the older man in the abdomen.After stabbing the man, the robbers stole property before pouring gasoline throughout the house and setting it on fire, police said."They stomped him a few times, stabbed him in the stomach and they poured gasoline on me and him," said a victim named Demetrius.The 56-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition. Neither of the other people in the home were injured.No one was in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.