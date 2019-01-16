Robbers steal man's jacket at gunpoint in Gold Coast

A group of people stole a man's jacket at gunpoint late Tuesday in the Gold Coast neighborhood.At 11:05 p.m., the 39-year-old was walking in the first black of East Chestnut Street when a black Audi A5 pulled up, according to Chicago police. Two males got out and pointed handguns at him.They forced him to hand over his jacket before getting back inside the Audi, police said. A third person, whose gender is unknown, stayed inside the car and drove the other two away.No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating the robbery.