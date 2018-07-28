TEXAS NEWS

Robbery attempt mistaken for active shooter at McAllen, Texas, mall

EMBED </>More Videos

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said in a tweet that the smashing of glass cases in a jewelry store at La Plaza Mall was mistaken for gunfire. (@josielynn__/Twitter)

MCALLEN, Texas --
Panic erupted at a Texas mall when an attempted robbery was mistaken for an active shooter situation on Saturday.

The attempted robbery happened in a jewelry store at La Plaza Mall along Interstate 2. McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said in a tweet that the smashing of glass cases was mistaken for gunfire.


Local authorities originally reported that they were responding to an active shooter situation.

Videos and photos on social media appear to show suspects being apprehended inside the mall. Rodriguez said all known suspects are in custody.

No injuries were reported in connection with the robbery attempt.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
texas newsu.s. & worldshootingattempted robberyjewelryjewelry theft
TEXAS NEWS
Judge denies appeal to block release of 3D-printed gun blueprints
Prisoner climbs on top of patrol car driving down the highway
Texas execution: Killer tells victim's family he loves them before death
Couple considers divorce to help pay for daughter's medical costs
More texas news
Top Stories
Man shot to death on Dan Ryan Expressway
Skokie police investigate shooting in bank parking lot
'Hot Water Challenge' leaves Ind. teen severely burned
American Airlines to include free carry-on luggage with 'basic economy' tickets
Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Child, adult injured after being struck by motorcycle in Lincolnwood
5 children, woman killed in Benton Harbor motel fire
Show More
1 killed, 2 injured after crash on I-57
Carr Fire near Redding, Calif. grows to over 80,000 acres
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
3 children, man wounded in Lawndale shooting
Woman 8 months pregnant goes into labor after kick in stomach by officer: Police
More News