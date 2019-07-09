Robbery leads to sexual assault in Millennium Park after victim chases offender

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was sexually assaulted after police said she chased a man who snatched her cell phone out of her hand.According to police, the 27-year-old woman was walking past the Daley Plaza near Dearborn and Washington Tuesday at around 4 a.m. when an unknown man grabbed her cell phone and ran off.The victim chased the offender into the street and eventually down to the riverwalk into a secluded area according to police.When the victim caught up with the thief near Michigan and Randolph, the man allegedly forced the woman into a stairwell of the Millennium Park parking garage and sexually assaulted her before running off again.The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition.No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating. Police are also reminding people to be aware, especially when on your cell phones.