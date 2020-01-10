4 arrested after attempted robbery of woman in Lincoln Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four male offenders are in custody after attempting to rob a 27-year-old woman on a sidewalk in Lincoln Park Thursday night, Chicago police said.Police said the attempted robbery occurred in the 1000 block of W. Willow St. at around 6:15 p.m.Chicago police said one of the offenders announced a robbery as the others attempted to grab the woman's belongings.The offenders struggled with the victim and she was taken to the ground, police said.The offenders then proceeded to kick the woman on the ground after unsuccessful attempts to take her belongings, according to CPD.The offenders fled on foot toward the CTA Red Line station at North and Clybourn, where they were taken into custody by police.Officers said charges are pending.Area Central detectives are investigating.No other details are known at this time.