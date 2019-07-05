Texas teen who tried to rob fireworks stand gets shot in face with own gun: police

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A 19-year-old who attempted to rob a fireworks stand in north Harris County in Texas ended up getting shot in the face with his own gun by one of the stand's employees, according to deputies.

It happened off of the North Freeway and Airtex Drive around 4 p.m. Thursday.



According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the suspect approached the stand and began demanding money.

They say an employee went to grab cash and placed it on the counter. The suspect placed the gun down and tried to pick up the cash.

That's when deputies say the employee picked up the gun and shot him in the face.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital.

It's unclear if he's expected to survive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
robberyshots firedshootingu.s. & worldman shotharris county sheriffs officefireworks
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 charged with vandalizing 'The Bean' in Millennium Park, Maggie Daley Park
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
Thousands expected at Navy Pier for 4th of July fireworks
10 shot, 2 fatally in Fourth of July gun violence across Chicago
2 arrested in death of teen fatally shot while trying to sell Xbox in Gary
Trump asks Americans to 'stay true to our cause'
WATCH: Beluga whale calf born at Shedd Aquarium
Show More
CPD out in force for 4th of July weekend
Fourth of July holds special significance for new U.S. citizens
Blue Bell licker goes viral: Police won't quit until woman arrested
Chicago suburbs celebrate 4th of July with parades, food, fun
Ridgecrest earthquake: 6.4 quake strikes Mojave Desert
More TOP STORIES News