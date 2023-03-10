Actor Robert Blake, who spent a 60-year career in movies and television, has died at age 89, his family says.

Actor Robert Blake, known for 'Baretta,' 'In Cold Blood,' dies at 89, family says

LOS ANGELES -- Actor Robert Blake, who spent a 60-year career in movies and television, has died at age 89, his family says.

Blake died after battling heart disease, his niece told Eyewitness News.

Blake spent decades in Hollywood, starting as a child actor at age 5. He was to become best known for roles such as the TV series "Baretta" and the film "In Cold Blood," among many others.

While he was celebrated for his career, later in life he was thrust back into the public eye after the shooting death of his second wife, Bonnie Lee Bakley, in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2001.

About a year after the shooting, Blake was arrested and charged with her murder.

Following a three-month trial, he was acquitted in 2005.

But he was later found liable for her death in a civil suit filed by Bakley's children.

Following the trial, Blake mostly lived a private life out of the public eye. His family says in later years he enjoyed jazz music and classic movies.

Family members ask in lieu of flowers that donations be made to City of Hope.

